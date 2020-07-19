All apartments in Torrance
3220 Carolwood Lane
3220 Carolwood Lane

3220 Carolwood Lane · (310) 378-9494
Location

3220 Carolwood Lane, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful updated and remodeled home in desirable Country Hills neighborhood within a short distance of school(s), shopping, Botanic Garden, park, restaurants and other services. It has a main floor bedroom with bath off the entry, three more bedrooms on the 2nd level including master suite with walk-in closet. Three remodeled bathrooms with tile flooring and Ceasar stone counters. Spacious remodeled kitchen with cabinets galore, stainless steel sink and appliances, 5 burner stove, easy care Ceasar stone counters, eating area and sliding door to the patio and private serene backyard with landscaped terraced slope. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with fireplace, dining room with bar area. Entry has direct access to the 2-car garage with roll top door. Beautiful newer wood flooring throughout, smooth ceilings. A very nice home in a desirable area! Photos were of home when vacant prior to current tenant's occupancy. No pets. Guests shall read and sign the CAR Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration (PEAD) prior to entry and abide by the Coronavirus safety measures and social distancing guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Carolwood Lane have any available units?
3220 Carolwood Lane has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Carolwood Lane have?
Some of 3220 Carolwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Carolwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Carolwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Carolwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Carolwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3220 Carolwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Carolwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3220 Carolwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Carolwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Carolwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3220 Carolwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Carolwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3220 Carolwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Carolwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Carolwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
