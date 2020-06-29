3017 Softwind Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lovely fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home is wonderfully located in a sought after cul-de-sac near De Portola Park. This Country Hills home boasts an open kitchen, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, a formal living room with a Parlour Grand piano (optional) and family room with a gas fireplace. The front and backyard is conveniently turfed along with a heated swim spa, terraced patio and numerous fruit trees to enjoy. Pool maintenance and landscape service is included. This home is located at the foothills of Palos Verdes in the award winning Torrance Unified School District. Close proximity to shopping centers and a ten minute drive to Redondo Beach. Available now!