Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
3017 Softwind Way
Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

3017 Softwind Way

3017 Softwind Way · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Softwind Way, Torrance, CA 90505
Country Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lovely fully renovated three bedroom, two bath home is wonderfully located in a sought after cul-de-sac near De Portola Park. This Country Hills home boasts an open kitchen, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, a formal living room with a Parlour Grand piano (optional) and family room with a gas fireplace. The front and backyard is conveniently turfed along with a heated swim spa, terraced patio and numerous fruit trees to enjoy. Pool maintenance and landscape service is included. This home is located at the foothills of Palos Verdes in the award winning Torrance Unified School District. Close proximity to shopping centers and a ten minute drive to Redondo Beach. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Softwind Way have any available units?
3017 Softwind Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Softwind Way have?
Some of 3017 Softwind Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Softwind Way currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Softwind Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Softwind Way pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Softwind Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3017 Softwind Way offer parking?
No, 3017 Softwind Way does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Softwind Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Softwind Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Softwind Way have a pool?
Yes, 3017 Softwind Way has a pool.
Does 3017 Softwind Way have accessible units?
No, 3017 Softwind Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Softwind Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Softwind Way has units with dishwashers.

