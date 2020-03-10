2831 Maricopa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table

Delightful well appointed newer home in desirable gated Belmar community that's conveniently located within a short distance of the Civic Center, shops, services and the Del Amo Fashion Center. It has a very nice welcoming open floor plan. The lovely kitchen opens to the living room with fireplace. The dining room has access to the side patio. It has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower plus a bonus room and adjacent bath on the first level that could be a guest room, office or den. There is also a huge rumpus room on the 3rd level big enough for a pool table that has closet and bath that can be used as another guest room. The laundry room includes washer and dryer and a nice folding counter and cabinets. Wood flooring in the living and dining rooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. neutral carpeting on the stairs and upstairs rooms. A must see!