2831 Maricopa Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2831 Maricopa Street

2831 Maricopa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
Delightful well appointed newer home in desirable gated Belmar community that's conveniently located within a short distance of the Civic Center, shops, services and the Del Amo Fashion Center. It has a very nice welcoming open floor plan. The lovely kitchen opens to the living room with fireplace. The dining room has access to the side patio. It has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower plus a bonus room and adjacent bath on the first level that could be a guest room, office or den. There is also a huge rumpus room on the 3rd level big enough for a pool table that has closet and bath that can be used as another guest room. The laundry room includes washer and dryer and a nice folding counter and cabinets. Wood flooring in the living and dining rooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. neutral carpeting on the stairs and upstairs rooms. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Maricopa Street have any available units?
2831 Maricopa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Maricopa Street have?
Some of 2831 Maricopa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Maricopa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Maricopa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Maricopa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Maricopa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2831 Maricopa Street offer parking?
No, 2831 Maricopa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Maricopa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 Maricopa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Maricopa Street have a pool?
No, 2831 Maricopa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Maricopa Street have accessible units?
No, 2831 Maricopa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Maricopa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 Maricopa Street has units with dishwashers.
