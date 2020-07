Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking media room

Original house with new carpet,blinds and fresh paint. 3 Bedrooms or 2 Bedrooms and a den. This home is perfect for someone who wants to be walking distance to Rolling Hills Plaza with Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, AMC theaters, banks, lots of restaurants. South Torrance schools too! This is a great price for a great location! No Garage. Laundry hook-ups just outside the kitchen.