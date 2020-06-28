2601 Artesia Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW! Come check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in Torrance! Walk into a spacious 2 story-home featuring NEW paint throughout, NEW carpet, fireplace, a patio, and wood like floors. Enjoy your private balcony with a view of Artesia Blvd, and a community pool. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and a dishwasher. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Washer and dryer included! 2-car attached garage. This property is located near the 405 freeway, Alondra Park, El Camino College, Pacific Square Shopping Center, and more!