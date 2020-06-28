All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2601 Artesia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2601 Artesia Boulevard
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

2601 Artesia Boulevard

2601 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2601 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! Come check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in Torrance! Walk into a spacious 2 story-home featuring NEW paint throughout, NEW carpet, fireplace, a patio, and wood like floors. Enjoy your private balcony with a view of Artesia Blvd, and a community pool. The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave and a dishwasher. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Washer and dryer included! 2-car attached garage. This property is located near the 405 freeway, Alondra Park, El Camino College, Pacific Square Shopping Center, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2601 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2601 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2601 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2601 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Artesia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Artesia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2601 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2601 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles