2595 Plaza Del Amo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room pool racquetball court garage sauna

Well maintained townhouse with 2 master suites in desirable Windemere complex. The kitchen and living room entry & fireplace are remodeled recently. In Move-in condition. Spacious living room with fireplace and an office or study room next to it. 2-car oversized garage with a huge storage or workout area. WINDEMERE FEATURED A TREE-LINED ENTRY W/24-HOUR SECURITY GUARDS, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES INCL. A TROPICAL POOL SURROUNDED BY PALM TREES, A LAP POOL, 3 JACUZZIS, 3 RACKETBALL & 1 BASKETBALL COURTS, MEN & WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOMS & SAUNAS, A GAME ROOM, AN EXERCISE ROOM AND A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CLUBHOUSE INCL. KITCHEN FACILITIES. THE RENTER'S DREAM PLACE!! Landlord pays the HOA fee which includes water, trash, earthquake insurance, basic cable TV, security guards, landscaping, recreational facilities. Occupancy available immediately