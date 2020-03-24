All apartments in Torrance
2595 Plaza Del Amo

2595 Plaza del Amo
Location

2595 Plaza del Amo, Torrance, CA 90503
Torrance Windemere

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
Well maintained townhouse with 2 master suites in desirable Windemere complex. The kitchen and living room entry & fireplace are remodeled recently. In Move-in condition. Spacious living room with fireplace and an office or study room next to it. 2-car oversized garage with a huge storage or workout area. WINDEMERE FEATURED A TREE-LINED ENTRY W/24-HOUR SECURITY GUARDS, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES INCL. A TROPICAL POOL SURROUNDED BY PALM TREES, A LAP POOL, 3 JACUZZIS, 3 RACKETBALL & 1 BASKETBALL COURTS, MEN & WOMEN'S LOCKER ROOMS & SAUNAS, A GAME ROOM, AN EXERCISE ROOM AND A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CLUBHOUSE INCL. KITCHEN FACILITIES. THE RENTER'S DREAM PLACE!! Landlord pays the HOA fee which includes water, trash, earthquake insurance, basic cable TV, security guards, landscaping, recreational facilities. Occupancy available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have any available units?
2595 Plaza Del Amo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have?
Some of 2595 Plaza Del Amo's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Plaza Del Amo currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Plaza Del Amo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Plaza Del Amo pet-friendly?
No, 2595 Plaza Del Amo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo offer parking?
Yes, 2595 Plaza Del Amo offers parking.
Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Plaza Del Amo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have a pool?
Yes, 2595 Plaza Del Amo has a pool.
Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have accessible units?
No, 2595 Plaza Del Amo does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Plaza Del Amo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2595 Plaza Del Amo does not have units with dishwashers.
