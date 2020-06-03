25246 Denny Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage guest parking carpet

Beautiful home built in 1992 in small quiet housing tract in South Torrance. This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom detached home features carpet and tile flooring throughout, tiled bathrooms, large family room off of kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer hookups in unit, master suite with huge closet, spacious living areas and bedrooms, all with private fenced yard and two car garage. Housing community has additional guest parking and park. Owner pays for gardener; resident pays for all other utilities. This is a NO SMOKING property. No pets, except those allowable by law