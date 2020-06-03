All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 25246 Denny Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
25246 Denny Rd
Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:37 AM

25246 Denny Rd

25246 Denny Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25246 Denny Road, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful home built in 1992 in small quiet housing tract in South Torrance. This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom detached home features carpet and tile flooring throughout, tiled bathrooms, large family room off of kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer hookups in unit, master suite with huge closet, spacious living areas and bedrooms, all with private fenced yard and two car garage. Housing community has additional guest parking and park. Owner pays for gardener; resident pays for all other utilities. This is a NO SMOKING property. No pets, except those allowable by law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25246 Denny Rd have any available units?
25246 Denny Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 25246 Denny Rd have?
Some of 25246 Denny Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25246 Denny Rd currently offering any rent specials?
25246 Denny Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25246 Denny Rd pet-friendly?
No, 25246 Denny Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 25246 Denny Rd offer parking?
Yes, 25246 Denny Rd offers parking.
Does 25246 Denny Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25246 Denny Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25246 Denny Rd have a pool?
No, 25246 Denny Rd does not have a pool.
Does 25246 Denny Rd have accessible units?
No, 25246 Denny Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 25246 Denny Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 25246 Denny Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles