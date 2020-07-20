2521 Highcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely darling home in turnkey condition. It is tucked away on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood and even offers a peek-a-boo view. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout and new double pane windows. The kitchen has new oven, cooktop & hood, new cabinet fixtures, light fixtures and flooring. Behind the kitchen is a separate laundry room with washer & dryer. The 3/4 bath has new flooring, new vanity, light fixture, medicine cabinet and faucets. The main bath in the hallway has new flooring, shower curtain rod, new vanity, light fixture and faucet. The living room and dining area has a large window overlooking the landscaped yard, and access to a raised patio. There is a lot of natural light throughout. The home has been freshly painted, has new baseboards, a new water heater and thermostat. There is an attached double garage, new landscaping front and back and an automatic sprinkler system. Owner will pay for water, trash and gardener. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included without warranty. You will love it!