Torrance, CA
2521 Highcliff Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

2521 Highcliff Drive

2521 Highcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Highcliff Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely darling home in turnkey condition. It is tucked away on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood and even offers a peek-a-boo view. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout and new double pane windows. The kitchen has new oven, cooktop & hood, new cabinet fixtures, light fixtures and flooring. Behind the kitchen is a separate laundry room with washer & dryer. The 3/4 bath has new flooring, new vanity, light fixture, medicine cabinet and faucets. The main bath in the hallway has new flooring, shower curtain rod, new vanity, light fixture and faucet. The living room and dining area has a large window overlooking the landscaped yard, and access to a raised patio. There is a lot of natural light throughout. The home has been freshly painted, has new baseboards, a new water heater and thermostat. There is an attached double garage, new landscaping front and back and an automatic sprinkler system. Owner will pay for water, trash and gardener. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included without warranty. You will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Highcliff Drive have any available units?
2521 Highcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Highcliff Drive have?
Some of 2521 Highcliff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Highcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Highcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Highcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Highcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2521 Highcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Highcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 2521 Highcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Highcliff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Highcliff Drive have a pool?
No, 2521 Highcliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Highcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 Highcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Highcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Highcliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
