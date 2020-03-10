22913 Nadine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table putting green hot tub sauna tennis court

Located in the resort style community of New Horizons and reserved for those age 55+. Be the first to live in this just completed renovated condo. Beautifully redone kitchen and bathrooms, high end stainless appliances, new wood style laminate flooring, vinyl windows and doors and lots more. New Horizons amenities include 9 hole golf course and putting green, 2 pools, spa, lighted tennis court, main club house with lounge, billiard room. The sports center complex includes a gym with modern equipment, his & hers dry sauna, ceramic and wood shop, ping-pong room. There are many planned activities and social clubs to join. A great place to retire.