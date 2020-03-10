All apartments in Torrance
Location

22913 Nadine Circle, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Located in the resort style community of New Horizons and reserved for those age 55+. Be the first to live in this just completed renovated condo. Beautifully redone kitchen and bathrooms, high end stainless appliances, new wood style laminate flooring, vinyl windows and doors and lots more. New Horizons amenities include 9 hole golf course and putting green, 2 pools, spa, lighted tennis court, main club house with lounge, billiard room. The sports center complex includes a gym with modern equipment, his & hers dry sauna, ceramic and wood shop, ping-pong room. There are many planned activities and social clubs to join. A great place to retire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22913 Nadine Circle have any available units?
22913 Nadine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 22913 Nadine Circle have?
Some of 22913 Nadine Circle's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22913 Nadine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22913 Nadine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22913 Nadine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22913 Nadine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 22913 Nadine Circle offer parking?
No, 22913 Nadine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22913 Nadine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22913 Nadine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22913 Nadine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 22913 Nadine Circle has a pool.
Does 22913 Nadine Circle have accessible units?
No, 22913 Nadine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22913 Nadine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22913 Nadine Circle has units with dishwashers.
