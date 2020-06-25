21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard

Amenities

Extensively top quality remodeled + addition have done on this beautiful home! High ceiling living room, family room & master suite has a huge walking-in closet! Only about 2 miles to beach with nice ocean breeze! Solid oak Hardwood floor throughout the living area except kitchen and 2 full bathroom have travertine floor, Very bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room open to family room has marble fireplace, recessed lights & sliding door to private enclosed backyard with slate stone patio & lemon tree. Double-pane windows, upgraded electrical wiring, plumbing, central forced-air heating, kitchen with granite counter tops, double door refrigerator, gas stove, built-in maple cabinets, water purified system, garden window, recessed lights. Nice inside laundry room with glass door next to kitchen including newer washer & dryer. Granite counter tops at both fully remodeled bath rooms. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, huge walking-in closet, fully remodeled full bath, lots windows and sliding door leads open to backyard. 2 car garage with remote controls door openers, large water sink and addition door open to side yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. No pet, no water bed and no smoking, please. Prime location close to Paradise park with nice play ground & tennis courts, all West Torrance prime schools, shopping center and Redondo Beach.