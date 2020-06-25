All apartments in Torrance
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard

21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Extensively top quality remodeled + addition have done on this beautiful home! High ceiling living room, family room & master suite has a huge walking-in closet! Only about 2 miles to beach with nice ocean breeze! Solid oak Hardwood floor throughout the living area except kitchen and 2 full bathroom have travertine floor, Very bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room open to family room has marble fireplace, recessed lights & sliding door to private enclosed backyard with slate stone patio & lemon tree. Double-pane windows, upgraded electrical wiring, plumbing, central forced-air heating, kitchen with granite counter tops, double door refrigerator, gas stove, built-in maple cabinets, water purified system, garden window, recessed lights. Nice inside laundry room with glass door next to kitchen including newer washer & dryer. Granite counter tops at both fully remodeled bath rooms. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, huge walking-in closet, fully remodeled full bath, lots windows and sliding door leads open to backyard. 2 car garage with remote controls door openers, large water sink and addition door open to side yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. No pet, no water bed and no smoking, please. Prime location close to Paradise park with nice play ground & tennis courts, all West Torrance prime schools, shopping center and Redondo Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard have any available units?
21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard have?
Some of 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21622 Palos Verdes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
