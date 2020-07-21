Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

216 Via Los Altos Available 02/15/20 BRIGHT & AIRY, 1800 SQ FT HILLTOP HOME W/ GRAND DRIVEWAY, AMAZING FRONT & REAR OUTDOOR SPACE, GREAT OCEAN/COASTLINE/CITY VIEWS JUST 2 MINS TO HOLLYWOOD RIVIERA! - PROPERTY FEATURES

3BR / 2BA + Lg Bonus.Room

Approx. 1800 Sq Ft

Large 6620 Sq Ft Lot

Beautiful High Vantage Point Ocean/Coastline/City Views

2-Car Garage Currently Used As Bonus Rm (Tiled w/ Cable, Built-Ins & Laundry)

Large, Designer Driveway

Amazing Deck/Patio/Yard Space Ideal for Entertaining

Very Open & Bright Living Space w/ Fireplace & Large Windows on Both Sides

Bright Kitchen w/ Great Views, All Appliances & Dining Nook w/ Built-Ins

Large Master w/ Built-In Bookcase, Walk-In Closet & Large Bath on North Wing

Bright, Good-Sized 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets on South Wing w/ Bonus Rm

Beautiful Hardwood Throughout & Some Tile

Ideal Hilltop Location Mins to Hollywood Riviera/Beach

Must See to Appreciate!

Gardener Pd



$4,749/Mth

$5,000 Deposit

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



AVAILABLE 2/15/20 OR POSSIBLY SOONER

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



