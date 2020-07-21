All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

216 Via Los Altos

216 Via Los Altos · No Longer Available
Location

216 Via Los Altos, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
216 Via Los Altos Available 02/15/20 BRIGHT & AIRY, 1800 SQ FT HILLTOP HOME W/ GRAND DRIVEWAY, AMAZING FRONT & REAR OUTDOOR SPACE, GREAT OCEAN/COASTLINE/CITY VIEWS JUST 2 MINS TO HOLLYWOOD RIVIERA! - PROPERTY FEATURES
3BR / 2BA + Lg Bonus.Room
Approx. 1800 Sq Ft
Large 6620 Sq Ft Lot
Beautiful High Vantage Point Ocean/Coastline/City Views
2-Car Garage Currently Used As Bonus Rm (Tiled w/ Cable, Built-Ins & Laundry)
Large, Designer Driveway
Amazing Deck/Patio/Yard Space Ideal for Entertaining
Very Open & Bright Living Space w/ Fireplace & Large Windows on Both Sides
Bright Kitchen w/ Great Views, All Appliances & Dining Nook w/ Built-Ins
Large Master w/ Built-In Bookcase, Walk-In Closet & Large Bath on North Wing
Bright, Good-Sized 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets on South Wing w/ Bonus Rm
Beautiful Hardwood Throughout & Some Tile
Ideal Hilltop Location Mins to Hollywood Riviera/Beach
Must See to Appreciate!
Gardener Pd

$4,749/Mth
$5,000 Deposit
Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

AVAILABLE 2/15/20 OR POSSIBLY SOONER
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE2918158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Via Los Altos have any available units?
216 Via Los Altos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Via Los Altos have?
Some of 216 Via Los Altos's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Via Los Altos currently offering any rent specials?
216 Via Los Altos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Via Los Altos pet-friendly?
No, 216 Via Los Altos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 216 Via Los Altos offer parking?
Yes, 216 Via Los Altos offers parking.
Does 216 Via Los Altos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Via Los Altos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Via Los Altos have a pool?
No, 216 Via Los Altos does not have a pool.
Does 216 Via Los Altos have accessible units?
No, 216 Via Los Altos does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Via Los Altos have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Via Los Altos does not have units with dishwashers.
