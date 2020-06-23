All apartments in Torrance
21029 Reynolds Drive C

21029 Reynolds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21029 Reynolds Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit C Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in Torrance - Property Id: 97066

Unfurnished, Upper Rear of 4-plex unit. One year minimum lease, 1-car garage parking, Hardwood floor in living and bedroom. Laundry on site, quiet neighborhood. Minutes away from Del Amo Mall, fabulous dining, entertainment & shopping. Close to beach, Redondo beach Pier and Park. Paid water, trash and gardener.
No pets, No smoking. $1650, 1 month deposit. Available Feb 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97066
Property Id 97066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4663931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21029 Reynolds Drive C have any available units?
21029 Reynolds Drive C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21029 Reynolds Drive C have?
Some of 21029 Reynolds Drive C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21029 Reynolds Drive C currently offering any rent specials?
21029 Reynolds Drive C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21029 Reynolds Drive C pet-friendly?
No, 21029 Reynolds Drive C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21029 Reynolds Drive C offer parking?
Yes, 21029 Reynolds Drive C does offer parking.
Does 21029 Reynolds Drive C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21029 Reynolds Drive C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21029 Reynolds Drive C have a pool?
No, 21029 Reynolds Drive C does not have a pool.
Does 21029 Reynolds Drive C have accessible units?
No, 21029 Reynolds Drive C does not have accessible units.
Does 21029 Reynolds Drive C have units with dishwashers?
No, 21029 Reynolds Drive C does not have units with dishwashers.
