21029 Reynolds Drive C

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Unit C Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in Torrance - Property Id: 97066



Unfurnished, Upper Rear of 4-plex unit. One year minimum lease, 1-car garage parking, Hardwood floor in living and bedroom. Laundry on site, quiet neighborhood. Minutes away from Del Amo Mall, fabulous dining, entertainment & shopping. Close to beach, Redondo beach Pier and Park. Paid water, trash and gardener.

No pets, No smoking. $1650, 1 month deposit. Available Feb 1.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97066

Property Id 97066



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4663931)