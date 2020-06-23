All apartments in Torrance
19410 Beckworth Avenue

Location

19410 Beckworth Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You've waited for a perfect home in a great location to come up for lease. It's finally here! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, spacious and brightly lit home sits in one of the most sought after West Torrance neighborhoods. Walking distance to all 3 top rated West Torrance schools (Towers, Bert Lynn, West High). A short Bike ride to Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach. Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants and shops. Stroll the beautiful tree-lined neighborhood to Entradero Park, La Romeria park, Sunnyglen park. The home itself has been impeccably kept and upgraded, featuring gleaming hardwood floors in living room, dining, hallways, and 2 bedrooms. Brand new carpet installed in Master suite, 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Master bedroom is expansive and has it's own master bathroom. Master Bedroom also has french doors opening to the beautiful green backyard. Updated bathrooms in hallway. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. Home was freshly painted, kitchen has newer floors, freshly painted cabinets. The home is a breath of fresh air! Must see to appreciate and get a true feel for the home, its sunlit rooms, beachy breeze, and all its other desirable features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19410 Beckworth Avenue have any available units?
19410 Beckworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19410 Beckworth Avenue have?
Some of 19410 Beckworth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19410 Beckworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19410 Beckworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19410 Beckworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19410 Beckworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 19410 Beckworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19410 Beckworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 19410 Beckworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19410 Beckworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19410 Beckworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 19410 Beckworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19410 Beckworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19410 Beckworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19410 Beckworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19410 Beckworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
