19410 Beckworth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You've waited for a perfect home in a great location to come up for lease. It's finally here! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, spacious and brightly lit home sits in one of the most sought after West Torrance neighborhoods. Walking distance to all 3 top rated West Torrance schools (Towers, Bert Lynn, West High). A short Bike ride to Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach. Walking distance to Starbucks, restaurants and shops. Stroll the beautiful tree-lined neighborhood to Entradero Park, La Romeria park, Sunnyglen park. The home itself has been impeccably kept and upgraded, featuring gleaming hardwood floors in living room, dining, hallways, and 2 bedrooms. Brand new carpet installed in Master suite, 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Master bedroom is expansive and has it's own master bathroom. Master Bedroom also has french doors opening to the beautiful green backyard. Updated bathrooms in hallway. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. Home was freshly painted, kitchen has newer floors, freshly painted cabinets. The home is a breath of fresh air! Must see to appreciate and get a true feel for the home, its sunlit rooms, beachy breeze, and all its other desirable features.