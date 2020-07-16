1922 West 235th Place

Amenities

Spacious and Quiet Torrance Home Rental! - This spacious and quiet home is less than 1 mile south of Old Town Torrance and is located on an ideal neighborhood street close to Award Winning Torrance Schools! This perfect rental is a two-level single-family home with a three-car garage. Oak hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring along with recessed lighting is throughout the home. The main entry way open up to high ceilings, large formal living room and a formal dining room with double french doors leading to a spacious backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stove, oven, microwave and dishwasher. The adjoining family room overlooks the patio and backyard, and also has plantation shutters. There is a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs along with an inside laundry room with access to attached three car garage. Upstairs are four bedrooms and the skylights provide additional brightness! Enter through double doors to the master suite, which includes a fireplace, private master bathroom with double closets, marble shower and separate spa tub, and a huge vanity with two sinks and make-up sitting area! Three more bedrooms with lots of closet space are located upstairs. The beautiful backyard has a concrete patio area with a large lawn and play area, plentiful shrubs, lush landscaping, and a concrete block wall for privacy. This lovely home is a must see! Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. Small pet under 25 lbs allowed, providing a review by owner of pet application.



The Pacific Ocean is located less than 5 miles directly to the west. Nearby Western Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard, and Pacific Coast Highway have a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops, art shops and award winning schools. In addition, the Sur La Brea Park is only one block away!



