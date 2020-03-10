1911 Camino De La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Completely remodeled large two bedroom two bathroom apartment now available. The beautifully renovated unit features new windows, sliding glass doors, new flooring/carpet, granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, crown molding and ceiling fans. Parking, water and trash service included. This unit is a must see!

46-Unit Building



The Park Place Apartments feature a roof-top deck with sweeping panoramic ocean views. There are laundry rooms on each floor. The front door has controlled entry. Other amenities included are underground parking, fitness center, courtyard, clubhouse and locked package room.



This is a very desirable location in the Riviera Village. Your new home is just steps from the beach and a short walk to many great restaurants and shopping including Trader Joe's and Vons grocery stores.