Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

1911 Camino De La Costa

1911 Camino De La Costa · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Camino De La Costa, Torrance, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Completely remodeled large two bedroom two bathroom apartment now available. The beautifully renovated unit features new windows, sliding glass doors, new flooring/carpet, granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, crown molding and ceiling fans. Parking, water and trash service included. This unit is a must see!
46-Unit Building

The Park Place Apartments feature a roof-top deck with sweeping panoramic ocean views. There are laundry rooms on each floor. The front door has controlled entry. Other amenities included are underground parking, fitness center, courtyard, clubhouse and locked package room.

This is a very desirable location in the Riviera Village. Your new home is just steps from the beach and a short walk to many great restaurants and shopping including Trader Joe's and Vons grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Camino De La Costa have any available units?
1911 Camino De La Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Camino De La Costa have?
Some of 1911 Camino De La Costa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Camino De La Costa currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Camino De La Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Camino De La Costa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Camino De La Costa is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Camino De La Costa offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Camino De La Costa offers parking.
Does 1911 Camino De La Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Camino De La Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Camino De La Costa have a pool?
No, 1911 Camino De La Costa does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Camino De La Costa have accessible units?
No, 1911 Camino De La Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Camino De La Costa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Camino De La Costa has units with dishwashers.

