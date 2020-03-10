All apartments in Torrance
17424 Delia Avenue

Location

17424 Delia Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in! This newly remodeled 2 BR 1 BA single family home is located in award-winning Torrance School District on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and maple cabinets. New tile shower and tub, new tile flooring in bathroom. New wood-laminate floors throughout, new paint in and out, new LED recessed lighting, new windows and blinds and much, much more. There is an open floor plan with a nice sized living room/dining area with a door that opens to a private backyard. Backyard is fenced, and shaded. The one car garage is attached, with additional parking on the driveway. Great location and close proximity to parks, shopping, restaurants, schools and freeways. *WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17424 Delia Avenue have any available units?
17424 Delia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17424 Delia Avenue have?
Some of 17424 Delia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17424 Delia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17424 Delia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17424 Delia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17424 Delia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17424 Delia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17424 Delia Avenue offers parking.
Does 17424 Delia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17424 Delia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17424 Delia Avenue have a pool?
No, 17424 Delia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17424 Delia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17424 Delia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17424 Delia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17424 Delia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

