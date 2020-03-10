17424 Delia Avenue

Amenities

Ready to move in! This newly remodeled 2 BR 1 BA single family home is located in award-winning Torrance School District on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and maple cabinets. New tile shower and tub, new tile flooring in bathroom. New wood-laminate floors throughout, new paint in and out, new LED recessed lighting, new windows and blinds and much, much more. There is an open floor plan with a nice sized living room/dining area with a door that opens to a private backyard. Backyard is fenced, and shaded. The one car garage is attached, with additional parking on the driveway. Great location and close proximity to parks, shopping, restaurants, schools and freeways. *WASHER/DRYER & REFRIGERATOR included!