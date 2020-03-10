All apartments in Torrance
17016 Van Ness Ave
17016 Van Ness Ave

17016 Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17016 Van Ness Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED LUXURY 4 Bedroom Torrance Home - Conveniently located just MINUTES from an array of shops, dining, and entertainment, lies this NEWLY REMODELED LUXURY Torrance Home!

Upon stepping foot into this STUNNING Home, you will be welcomed with an OVER-SIZED Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED and an abundance of cabinetry with under shelf lighting! Relish the BEAUTIFUL Backsplash. Just past the kitchen, you will find a CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Laundry Room.

The Bountiful windows throughout the property allows an admirable mix of natural lighting into the home. Additional features included RECESSED LIGHTING and HARDWOOD FLOORS. The SPACIOUS Living Room and Dining Room is sure to be a hit when entertaining guests!

Fancy the DOUBLE VANITY SINKS and IMMACULATE Shower Tiling in the SPACIOUS and Sleekly-Designed Bathrooms!

The LARGE and PRIVATE Backyard is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee, relaxing after a long day, or just to take in a breeze of fresh air! Driving up to the property, you will find a LONG Driveway which leads to a 2-Car Garage!

This property is most definitely a MUST-SEE!

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Ask about pets. No evictions please.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or call our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE5702184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17016 Van Ness Ave have any available units?
17016 Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17016 Van Ness Ave have?
Some of 17016 Van Ness Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17016 Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17016 Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17016 Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17016 Van Ness Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17016 Van Ness Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17016 Van Ness Ave offers parking.
Does 17016 Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17016 Van Ness Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17016 Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 17016 Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17016 Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 17016 Van Ness Ave has accessible units.
Does 17016 Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17016 Van Ness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
