17016 Van Ness Ave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED LUXURY 4 Bedroom Torrance Home - Conveniently located just MINUTES from an array of shops, dining, and entertainment, lies this NEWLY REMODELED LUXURY Torrance Home!



Upon stepping foot into this STUNNING Home, you will be welcomed with an OVER-SIZED Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED and an abundance of cabinetry with under shelf lighting! Relish the BEAUTIFUL Backsplash. Just past the kitchen, you will find a CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Laundry Room.



The Bountiful windows throughout the property allows an admirable mix of natural lighting into the home. Additional features included RECESSED LIGHTING and HARDWOOD FLOORS. The SPACIOUS Living Room and Dining Room is sure to be a hit when entertaining guests!



Fancy the DOUBLE VANITY SINKS and IMMACULATE Shower Tiling in the SPACIOUS and Sleekly-Designed Bathrooms!



The LARGE and PRIVATE Backyard is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee, relaxing after a long day, or just to take in a breeze of fresh air! Driving up to the property, you will find a LONG Driveway which leads to a 2-Car Garage!



This property is most definitely a MUST-SEE!



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Ask about pets. No evictions please.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or call our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.



