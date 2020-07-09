971 Lodestone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Backyard with patio and wonderful fruit trees! One bedroom/bath is downstairs. Vaulted ceilings, living room, family room w/fireplace and wet bar, formal dining room. Kitchen with electric cook top, oven, dishwasher and tile counters. Upstairs double doors lead to master bedroom with walk-in closets and bathroom with double sinks, tub, shower. Additional 2 good size bedrooms and one additional bathroom. Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Lease includes washer, dryer and refrigerator and gardener