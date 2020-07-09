All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 971 Lodestone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
971 Lodestone Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

971 Lodestone Court

971 Lodestone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

971 Lodestone Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Backyard with patio and wonderful fruit trees! One bedroom/bath is downstairs. Vaulted ceilings, living room, family room w/fireplace and wet bar, formal dining room. Kitchen with electric cook top, oven, dishwasher and tile counters. Upstairs double doors lead to master bedroom with walk-in closets and bathroom with double sinks, tub, shower. Additional 2 good size bedrooms and one additional bathroom. Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Lease includes washer, dryer and refrigerator and gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Lodestone Court have any available units?
971 Lodestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 971 Lodestone Court have?
Some of 971 Lodestone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Lodestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
971 Lodestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Lodestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 971 Lodestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 971 Lodestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 971 Lodestone Court offers parking.
Does 971 Lodestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 971 Lodestone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Lodestone Court have a pool?
No, 971 Lodestone Court does not have a pool.
Does 971 Lodestone Court have accessible units?
No, 971 Lodestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Lodestone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Lodestone Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons