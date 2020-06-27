All apartments in Thousand Oaks
937 Pons Ct.
937 Pons Ct.

937 Pons Ct · No Longer Available
Location

937 Pons Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
937 Pons Ct. Available 08/15/19 Charming 3 bed 2 bath house on a cul-de-sac in Newbury Park - This house is on a beautiful quaint cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. As you step out of the front door you are greeted by the big beautiful mountains known as Boney Mountains and Sycamore Canyon Falls. This home has an upgraded kitchen, fresh paint through out, remodeled bathrooms wood floors, carpet in bedrooms and a beautiful back yard to enjoy the wonderful Southern California weather! Around the corner from Banyon Elementary School, Banyon Park and hiking trails. Home comes with a Gardner. This home is not pet friendly, maximum occupancy is 5.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4136275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Pons Ct. have any available units?
937 Pons Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Pons Ct. have?
Some of 937 Pons Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Pons Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
937 Pons Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Pons Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Pons Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 937 Pons Ct. offer parking?
No, 937 Pons Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 937 Pons Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Pons Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Pons Ct. have a pool?
No, 937 Pons Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 937 Pons Ct. have accessible units?
No, 937 Pons Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Pons Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Pons Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
