937 Pons Ct. Available 08/15/19 Charming 3 bed 2 bath house on a cul-de-sac in Newbury Park - This house is on a beautiful quaint cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. As you step out of the front door you are greeted by the big beautiful mountains known as Boney Mountains and Sycamore Canyon Falls. This home has an upgraded kitchen, fresh paint through out, remodeled bathrooms wood floors, carpet in bedrooms and a beautiful back yard to enjoy the wonderful Southern California weather! Around the corner from Banyon Elementary School, Banyon Park and hiking trails. Home comes with a Gardner. This home is not pet friendly, maximum occupancy is 5.



