91 Magellan Street

Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx. 2500 sf with everything on your wish list! Move right in! Fabulous custom kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island and high-end appliances is open to your family room! Beautiful custom remodeled bathrooms! BR #4 is enormous and could be a second master, gym, a dynamite office or home theater! Huge flat landscaped yard! Located on a cul-de-sac with balcony and RV near Cal Lutheran, hiking trails, T.O. community pool and Trader Joe's. Refrigerator and gardenerincluded. (Photos are from previous tenant)Available 7/1