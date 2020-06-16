All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 12 2020

91 Magellan Street

91 Magellan Street · (805) 905-4000
Location

91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx. 2500 sf with everything on your wish list! Move right in! Fabulous custom kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island and high-end appliances is open to your family room! Beautiful custom remodeled bathrooms! BR #4 is enormous and could be a second master, gym, a dynamite office or home theater! Huge flat landscaped yard! Located on a cul-de-sac with balcony and RV near Cal Lutheran, hiking trails, T.O. community pool and Trader Joe's. Refrigerator and gardenerincluded. (Photos are from previous tenant)Available 7/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Magellan Street have any available units?
91 Magellan Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Magellan Street have?
Some of 91 Magellan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Magellan Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 Magellan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Magellan Street pet-friendly?
No, 91 Magellan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 91 Magellan Street offer parking?
No, 91 Magellan Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 Magellan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Magellan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Magellan Street have a pool?
Yes, 91 Magellan Street has a pool.
Does 91 Magellan Street have accessible units?
No, 91 Magellan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Magellan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Magellan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
