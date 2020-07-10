All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 895 Valley High Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
895 Valley High Avenue
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:52 PM

895 Valley High Avenue

895 Valley High Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

895 Valley High Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely ranch style home is settled in a beautiful and desirable Thousand Oaks neighborhood. The spacious 4 bedroom home offers over 1600 square feet on one level. It features wood-like flooring, freshly painted walls, custom built-ins, and an open floorplan. The cook’s kitchen has tile countertops, a breakfast bar, black appliances, loads of cabinetry space, and a sunny window above the kitchen sink. The family room has a cozy fireplace and a patio door opening to the backyard. The master suite has 2 closets and an attached upgraded bathroom. The other 3 bedrooms share the hall bathroom, which offers a newer vanity. There is an indoor laundry room with washer/ dryer hookups and cabinetry space. The 2 car garage is attached. The backyard has a grassy area and a covered patio. Weekly gardening service is provided. This home’s prime location places it within close proximity to top rated schools in the Conejo Valley School District, shopping, parks, and the TO library. Please submit for pets. No large dogs or puppies permitted. An additional pet fee is required. This is a non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Valley High Avenue have any available units?
895 Valley High Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Valley High Avenue have?
Some of 895 Valley High Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Valley High Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
895 Valley High Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Valley High Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 Valley High Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 895 Valley High Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 895 Valley High Avenue offers parking.
Does 895 Valley High Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Valley High Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Valley High Avenue have a pool?
No, 895 Valley High Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 895 Valley High Avenue have accessible units?
No, 895 Valley High Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Valley High Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 Valley High Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons