798 Tuolumne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This unit is a treasure! Single story jewel box conveniently located walking distance to dining, shops, and hiking trails. This upgraded end unit features beautiful wood flooring, open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. A gated courtyard entrance and three private paver patios for outdoor entertaining or enjoying the view complete the package. The secondary bedroom features built-in desk,shelves, and TV, perfect for an organized home office, or bedroom. Full size Washer/Dryer included (indoor laundry) and single car garage. Enjoy the quiet peaceful lifestyle of Tuolumne Oaks .... truly a hidden treasure in the heart of Thousand Oaks!