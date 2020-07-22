All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

798 Tuolumne Avenue

798 North Tuolumne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

798 North Tuolumne Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This unit is a treasure! Single story jewel box conveniently located walking distance to dining, shops, and hiking trails. This upgraded end unit features beautiful wood flooring, open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. A gated courtyard entrance and three private paver patios for outdoor entertaining or enjoying the view complete the package. The secondary bedroom features built-in desk,shelves, and TV, perfect for an organized home office, or bedroom. Full size Washer/Dryer included (indoor laundry) and single car garage. Enjoy the quiet peaceful lifestyle of Tuolumne Oaks .... truly a hidden treasure in the heart of Thousand Oaks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 Tuolumne Avenue have any available units?
798 Tuolumne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 798 Tuolumne Avenue have?
Some of 798 Tuolumne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 Tuolumne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
798 Tuolumne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 Tuolumne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 798 Tuolumne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 798 Tuolumne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 798 Tuolumne Avenue offers parking.
Does 798 Tuolumne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 798 Tuolumne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 Tuolumne Avenue have a pool?
No, 798 Tuolumne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 798 Tuolumne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 798 Tuolumne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 798 Tuolumne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 798 Tuolumne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
