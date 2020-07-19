All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
797 Calle Punta
797 Calle Punta

797 Calle Punta · No Longer Available
Location

797 Calle Punta, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Available now..super clean, single level Ranch style home in beautiful and peaceful Sunset Hills. For those seeking privacy and a low maintenance home then honey stop the car! With easy freeway access, a remote location on a cul-de-sac and beautiful mountain views from the rear patio, this contemporary home with fireplace features 3 bedroom plus office (or two master suites) 2 baths, air conditioning, and a long driveway to accommodate up to 4 vehicles. Recently updated with an open floor plan and new paint, this restful home features laminated faux hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen, and hallway. An entertainers delight, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, bar counter and lots of storage. Ceiling fans are abundant in every room allowing for natural air flow throughout the home. Especially nice is the welcoming front patio and the beautiful views from the rear patio to take in the sunsets. Home has newer AC/furnace, dual paned vinyl windows, and water heater. Drought tolerant, low maintenance landscaping makes this home ideal for busy residents (landlord pays for gardener). The attached 2 car garage has laundry hookups, extra storage shelves, a small workshop area, and direct entry into the home. Close to freeways and Cal Lutheran.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 Calle Punta have any available units?
797 Calle Punta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 797 Calle Punta have?
Some of 797 Calle Punta's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 Calle Punta currently offering any rent specials?
797 Calle Punta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 Calle Punta pet-friendly?
No, 797 Calle Punta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 797 Calle Punta offer parking?
Yes, 797 Calle Punta offers parking.
Does 797 Calle Punta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 Calle Punta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 Calle Punta have a pool?
No, 797 Calle Punta does not have a pool.
Does 797 Calle Punta have accessible units?
Yes, 797 Calle Punta has accessible units.
Does 797 Calle Punta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 797 Calle Punta has units with dishwashers.
