797 Calle Punta

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Available now..super clean, single level Ranch style home in beautiful and peaceful Sunset Hills. For those seeking privacy and a low maintenance home then honey stop the car! With easy freeway access, a remote location on a cul-de-sac and beautiful mountain views from the rear patio, this contemporary home with fireplace features 3 bedroom plus office (or two master suites) 2 baths, air conditioning, and a long driveway to accommodate up to 4 vehicles. Recently updated with an open floor plan and new paint, this restful home features laminated faux hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen, and hallway. An entertainers delight, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, bar counter and lots of storage. Ceiling fans are abundant in every room allowing for natural air flow throughout the home. Especially nice is the welcoming front patio and the beautiful views from the rear patio to take in the sunsets. Home has newer AC/furnace, dual paned vinyl windows, and water heater. Drought tolerant, low maintenance landscaping makes this home ideal for busy residents (landlord pays for gardener). The attached 2 car garage has laundry hookups, extra storage shelves, a small workshop area, and direct entry into the home. Close to freeways and Cal Lutheran.