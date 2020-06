786 San Martin Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WILDWOOD. THOUSAND OAKS HOME; 3 BED/2.5 BATH W/GARAGE -

WILDWOOD; 3 BEDROOM; RENT; $3300.00 PER MONTH.



SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME IN THOUSAND OAKS WITH HUGE BACK YARD; 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHROOMS. LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS CONEJO VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. BRING YOUR CAT or DOG, ALLOWED WITH EXTRA PET DEPOSIT.



PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE HOME: 805-501-6582 OR EMAIL kieling@live.com



HOME FEATURES;

NEW INTERIOR PAINT

SOLAR PANELS

DUAL PANED WINDOWS

FIREPLACE

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

GRANITE COUNTERTOPS

UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM

BALCONY WITH LOVELY VIEW

SLIDING GLASS PATIO DOORS

EASY CARE PERGO LIKE FLOORING

PATIO OFF KITCHEN AREA

ATTACHED GARAGE WITH LARGE STORAGE AREA



HUGE BACKYARD READY FOR A GARDEN.



APPLICATION AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED



(RLNE5530181)