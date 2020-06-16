All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
740 Via Conlinas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

740 Via Conlinas

740 North via Colinas · No Longer Available
Location

740 North via Colinas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Stunning Hidden Canyon Home in Westlake Village - Highly Upgraded Hidden Canyon 3+3 with over 1400 sqft. This gem boasts a remodeled kitchen with loads of granite counter space and upgraded cabinets (stainless steel appliances included). The light and bright living room as vaulted ceilings and warm fireplace. Other amenities include large bedrooms with mirrored closets doors, dual pane windows, custom plantation shutters, smooth ceilings and remodeled bathrooms. Additional, the front courtyard has synthetic grass and atrium/patio. Close to award winning schools, shopping, dining, hiking trails and the community offers sparkling pool and spa, walkways, parks and spectacular sitting areas. This gem will not last long!!

(RLNE2300936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Via Conlinas have any available units?
740 Via Conlinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Via Conlinas have?
Some of 740 Via Conlinas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Via Conlinas currently offering any rent specials?
740 Via Conlinas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Via Conlinas pet-friendly?
No, 740 Via Conlinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 740 Via Conlinas offer parking?
No, 740 Via Conlinas does not offer parking.
Does 740 Via Conlinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Via Conlinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Via Conlinas have a pool?
Yes, 740 Via Conlinas has a pool.
Does 740 Via Conlinas have accessible units?
No, 740 Via Conlinas does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Via Conlinas have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Via Conlinas does not have units with dishwashers.
