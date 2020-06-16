740 Via Conlinas

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Stunning Hidden Canyon Home in Westlake Village - Highly Upgraded Hidden Canyon 3+3 with over 1400 sqft. This gem boasts a remodeled kitchen with loads of granite counter space and upgraded cabinets (stainless steel appliances included). The light and bright living room as vaulted ceilings and warm fireplace. Other amenities include large bedrooms with mirrored closets doors, dual pane windows, custom plantation shutters, smooth ceilings and remodeled bathrooms. Additional, the front courtyard has synthetic grass and atrium/patio. Close to award winning schools, shopping, dining, hiking trails and the community offers sparkling pool and spa, walkways, parks and spectacular sitting areas. This gem will not last long!!



