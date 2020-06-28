Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

731 Benson Way Available 10/02/19 Wonderful mountain view from the Master and Living Room. - 8 Month Lease. Sunsets are beautiful! from the decks of this 2032 sq ft home with four bedrooms and three baths. The decks also offer a beautiful view of the valley and surrounding mountains. Large master suite with fire place, beautiful Kitchen with tile floor and counter tops, large living Room with wood floor and fire place. 2 car Garage. This home has A/C, Refrigerator, washer and Dryer. Thousand Oaks Civic Center, Conjo Community Park, The Oaks Mall And Janss Marketplace are all close to this home. No Dogs.



No Dogs Allowed



