Thousand Oaks, CA
731 Benson Way
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

731 Benson Way

731 Benson Way · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Central Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

731 Benson Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
731 Benson Way Available 10/02/19 Wonderful mountain view from the Master and Living Room. - 8 Month Lease. Sunsets are beautiful! from the decks of this 2032 sq ft home with four bedrooms and three baths. The decks also offer a beautiful view of the valley and surrounding mountains. Large master suite with fire place, beautiful Kitchen with tile floor and counter tops, large living Room with wood floor and fire place. 2 car Garage. This home has A/C, Refrigerator, washer and Dryer. Thousand Oaks Civic Center, Conjo Community Park, The Oaks Mall And Janss Marketplace are all close to this home. No Dogs.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3522235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Benson Way have any available units?
731 Benson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Benson Way have?
Some of 731 Benson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Benson Way currently offering any rent specials?
731 Benson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Benson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Benson Way is pet friendly.
Does 731 Benson Way offer parking?
Yes, 731 Benson Way offers parking.
Does 731 Benson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Benson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Benson Way have a pool?
No, 731 Benson Way does not have a pool.
Does 731 Benson Way have accessible units?
No, 731 Benson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Benson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Benson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
