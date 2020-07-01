All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:29 AM

722 Danvers Circle

722 South Danvers Circle · No Longer Available
Location

722 South Danvers Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Views, Views, Views, A little bit of paradise in this home. Sit on your front porch and relax and enjoy the mountain views. Go inside the highly upgraded home and have views all around. The beautiful custom granite counter tops with the custom back splash makes this kitchen easy and enjoyable. The draws are self closing and with electricity in the island you can add a wine cooler if you like. Sit in your backyard and feel like you are on top of the World as you see beautiful mountains all around. Then step in side to large open floor plan. This highly upgraded home has it all. The privacy is amazing and cul de sac location at the top of the hill. You can sit outside in your Jacuzzi and view all the mountains including Mount Boney. Newer air and heat and updated bathrooms are just a few of the many wonderful features of this home. A once in a lifetime home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Danvers Circle have any available units?
722 Danvers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Danvers Circle have?
Some of 722 Danvers Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Danvers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
722 Danvers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Danvers Circle pet-friendly?
No, 722 Danvers Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 722 Danvers Circle offer parking?
No, 722 Danvers Circle does not offer parking.
Does 722 Danvers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Danvers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Danvers Circle have a pool?
Yes, 722 Danvers Circle has a pool.
Does 722 Danvers Circle have accessible units?
No, 722 Danvers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Danvers Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Danvers Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

