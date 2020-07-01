722 Danvers Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Views, Views, Views, A little bit of paradise in this home. Sit on your front porch and relax and enjoy the mountain views. Go inside the highly upgraded home and have views all around. The beautiful custom granite counter tops with the custom back splash makes this kitchen easy and enjoyable. The draws are self closing and with electricity in the island you can add a wine cooler if you like. Sit in your backyard and feel like you are on top of the World as you see beautiful mountains all around. Then step in side to large open floor plan. This highly upgraded home has it all. The privacy is amazing and cul de sac location at the top of the hill. You can sit outside in your Jacuzzi and view all the mountains including Mount Boney. Newer air and heat and updated bathrooms are just a few of the many wonderful features of this home. A once in a lifetime home.