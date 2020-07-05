71 Greenmeadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse located in a gated community. This home has three bedrooms, two and one-half baths. The spacious master suite includes a custom organized walk-in closet designed by California Closets. The living room and family are adjoined by a double-sided gas fireplace. This luxury home includes wood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, and quality carpet. The kitchen includes double oven, pass through to the dining room, breakfast bar and much more. The home includes plenty of storage including a under stairs closet, and built-in in the garage with newer garage door opener that remote phone connectivity. This home is located at the rear of the complex with a quiet and private location. The large outdoor patio is the perfect location to unwind after a long day. The gated community includes two pools and spas and a clubhouse. With only 61 units, this community is truly desirable. In addition, it is close to shopping and health care. Don't miss this one!