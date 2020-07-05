All apartments in Thousand Oaks
71 Greenmeadow Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

71 Greenmeadow Drive

71 Greenmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

71 Greenmeadow Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse located in a gated community. This home has three bedrooms, two and one-half baths. The spacious master suite includes a custom organized walk-in closet designed by California Closets. The living room and family are adjoined by a double-sided gas fireplace. This luxury home includes wood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, and quality carpet. The kitchen includes double oven, pass through to the dining room, breakfast bar and much more. The home includes plenty of storage including a under stairs closet, and built-in in the garage with newer garage door opener that remote phone connectivity. This home is located at the rear of the complex with a quiet and private location. The large outdoor patio is the perfect location to unwind after a long day. The gated community includes two pools and spas and a clubhouse. With only 61 units, this community is truly desirable. In addition, it is close to shopping and health care. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Greenmeadow Drive have any available units?
71 Greenmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Greenmeadow Drive have?
Some of 71 Greenmeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Greenmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
71 Greenmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Greenmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 71 Greenmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 71 Greenmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 71 Greenmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 71 Greenmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Greenmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Greenmeadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 71 Greenmeadow Drive has a pool.
Does 71 Greenmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 71 Greenmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Greenmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Greenmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

