Thousand Oaks, CA
691 Arroyo Oaks Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

691 Arroyo Oaks Drive

691 Arroyo Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

691 Arroyo Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Westlake, Northgate Town home in gated Neighborhood, single story ,3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the best locations in development with a view. New Granite in kitchen, new tile floors, new carpeting, freshly painted. Dining room, Fireplace in Living room, vaulted ceilings, Indoor laundry with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Private wonderful court yard. 2 car detached garage. Community pool and spa. Ideal location close to shopping, schools, parks, movie theaters and restaurants. No Smoking, no pets! Must have excellent credit, income and references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive have any available units?
691 Arroyo Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive have?
Some of 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 Arroyo Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Arroyo Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
