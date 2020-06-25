691 Arroyo Oaks Drive

Amenities

Westlake, Northgate Town home in gated Neighborhood, single story ,3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the best locations in development with a view. New Granite in kitchen, new tile floors, new carpeting, freshly painted. Dining room, Fireplace in Living room, vaulted ceilings, Indoor laundry with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Private wonderful court yard. 2 car detached garage. Community pool and spa. Ideal location close to shopping, schools, parks, movie theaters and restaurants. No Smoking, no pets! Must have excellent credit, income and references