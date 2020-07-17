All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

676 Rabbit Creek Lane

676 Rabbit Creek Lane · (805) 777-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

676 Rabbit Creek Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 676 Rabbit Creek Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$4,200

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
676 Rabbit Creek Lane Available 08/07/20 676 Rabbit Creek Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home in desirable Oak Creek Canyon. Downstairs includes gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, high ceilings, individual laundry room and fireplaces in both the living room and the family room. Upstairs; master bath includes separate vanities, a soaking tub, his and hers walk in closets. You will also find Jack and Jill bedrooms, a bonus room with an additional bathroom, as well as a balcony overlooking the front yard. Secluded backyard backs to open space, hassle free artificial turf and beautiful landscaping includes flourishing grape vines. Will consider pets. Available August 7!

(RLNE5880690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane have any available units?
676 Rabbit Creek Lane has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane have?
Some of 676 Rabbit Creek Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 Rabbit Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
676 Rabbit Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 Rabbit Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 676 Rabbit Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 676 Rabbit Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 Rabbit Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 676 Rabbit Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 676 Rabbit Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 676 Rabbit Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 Rabbit Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
