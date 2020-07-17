Amenities

676 Rabbit Creek Lane Available 08/07/20 676 Rabbit Creek Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home in desirable Oak Creek Canyon. Downstairs includes gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters, high ceilings, individual laundry room and fireplaces in both the living room and the family room. Upstairs; master bath includes separate vanities, a soaking tub, his and hers walk in closets. You will also find Jack and Jill bedrooms, a bonus room with an additional bathroom, as well as a balcony overlooking the front yard. Secluded backyard backs to open space, hassle free artificial turf and beautiful landscaping includes flourishing grape vines. Will consider pets. Available August 7!



