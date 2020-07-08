All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

662 Via Carro, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This home has it all! Gorgeous views, a cul-de-sac location, 2 downstairs bedrooms (with full bath), and saltwater pool/spa with slide are featured in the beautiful Treasures community of Dos Vientos. The remodeled kitchen boasts granite countertops and center island/breakfast bar and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. Downstairs you'll also find hardwood floors, crown moulding, 2 separate bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs there are 4 additional bedrooms including a master with balcony where you'll sit and enjoy the incredibly Mt. Boney view. The master bath has a separate shower and roman tub, a walk-in closet, and brand new tile flooring. The backyard is incredible with its saltwater pebble sheen pool/spa with slide, volcano feature and waterfalls, outdoor fireplace, grass lawn, and built-in bbq and patio area. For more information or to view this beautiful home, please contact Darren Humphrey at Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Via Carro have any available units?
662 Via Carro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 Via Carro have?
Some of 662 Via Carro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Via Carro currently offering any rent specials?
662 Via Carro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Via Carro pet-friendly?
No, 662 Via Carro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 662 Via Carro offer parking?
Yes, 662 Via Carro offers parking.
Does 662 Via Carro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 Via Carro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Via Carro have a pool?
Yes, 662 Via Carro has a pool.
Does 662 Via Carro have accessible units?
No, 662 Via Carro does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Via Carro have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 Via Carro does not have units with dishwashers.

