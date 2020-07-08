662 Via Carro

Amenities

This home has it all! Gorgeous views, a cul-de-sac location, 2 downstairs bedrooms (with full bath), and saltwater pool/spa with slide are featured in the beautiful Treasures community of Dos Vientos. The remodeled kitchen boasts granite countertops and center island/breakfast bar and opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. Downstairs you'll also find hardwood floors, crown moulding, 2 separate bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs there are 4 additional bedrooms including a master with balcony where you'll sit and enjoy the incredibly Mt. Boney view. The master bath has a separate shower and roman tub, a walk-in closet, and brand new tile flooring. The backyard is incredible with its saltwater pebble sheen pool/spa with slide, volcano feature and waterfalls, outdoor fireplace, grass lawn, and built-in bbq and patio area. For more information or to view this beautiful home, please contact Darren Humphrey at Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.