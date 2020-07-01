615 Hollyburne Lane

Amenities

www.615hollyburnelane.com For Lease $3300/month Fantastic location on the most quiet street in the tract. Upgraded & largest floor-plan welcomes you to this contemporary home that offers a very dramatic floor plan with high ceilings. Upgrades include: laminate wood look staircase and flooring, a chef kitchen with all desirable branded stainless steel appliances installed in 2017. Corian counter tops with decorative glass backsplash, ceramic tile floor and can lights. Family Room is off of theKitchen and leads to a fantastic lush backyard. Dining Room is completed by an upgraded and exotic bar with corian countertop and decorative glass backsplash. Living Room embraced with a balcony and custom fireplace with stainless steel brick and ceramic tile hearth and casing, recessed lights and a fan. Master bedroom with mountain view. Ample built-in in the master closets. Master Bath is upgraded with corian countertops and double bowl sinks. Travertine tiles in the shower enclosure and new fixtures. Inviting Guest Bath with Corian countertop and a unique glass sink. Glass look tile on the wall adds charm. All amentities are in upper floor and yet additional 3 bedrooms and a upgraded bath are in the 2nd floor. Large above ground Spa is very t