Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

591 Tree Top Lane

591 Tree Top Lane · (805) 777-0033
Location

591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 591 Tree Top Lane · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2169 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy. The property's interior boasts newly installed engineered hardwood floor throughout the downstairs, wet bar, 2 car attached garage, private patio, & a huge living room with an inviting fireplace.There is a wonderful dining room and kitchen with an adjacent family room. Upstairs features expansive vaulted ceiling, a master suite including spacious master bath featuring a separate bath tub and shower room. An additional open loft space can be used as a 3rd bedroom. The complex is located near ''The Oaks'' Shopping Mall, the beautiful Conejo Valley Botanical Garden, waterfalls, and biking trail.Will consider pet.

(RLNE5834693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Tree Top Lane have any available units?
591 Tree Top Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 Tree Top Lane have?
Some of 591 Tree Top Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Tree Top Lane currently offering any rent specials?
591 Tree Top Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Tree Top Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 Tree Top Lane is pet friendly.
Does 591 Tree Top Lane offer parking?
Yes, 591 Tree Top Lane does offer parking.
Does 591 Tree Top Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Tree Top Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Tree Top Lane have a pool?
No, 591 Tree Top Lane does not have a pool.
Does 591 Tree Top Lane have accessible units?
No, 591 Tree Top Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Tree Top Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Tree Top Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
