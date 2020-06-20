Amenities

591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy. The property's interior boasts newly installed engineered hardwood floor throughout the downstairs, wet bar, 2 car attached garage, private patio, & a huge living room with an inviting fireplace.There is a wonderful dining room and kitchen with an adjacent family room. Upstairs features expansive vaulted ceiling, a master suite including spacious master bath featuring a separate bath tub and shower room. An additional open loft space can be used as a 3rd bedroom. The complex is located near ''The Oaks'' Shopping Mall, the beautiful Conejo Valley Botanical Garden, waterfalls, and biking trail.Will consider pet.



