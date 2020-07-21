All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
5541 SHADOW CANYON Place
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

5541 SHADOW CANYON Place

5541 Shadow Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
North Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5541 Shadow Canyon Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Elegantly remodeled LARGE home ideally situated on a cul-de-sac surrounded by hiking trails, nature & open space. This 3BD, 2.5BA luxury North Ranch townhome offers elegance, style, & charm. Designer finishes throughout including crown molding, upgraded baseboards, paneled doors, custom architectural detail, polished travertine & laminate flooring, freshly painted, plantation shutters, all enhance this exceptional home. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, custom designed tumbled marble backsplash, solid cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appls & a coffered ceiling w/ copper paneling & recessed lighting. A custom wrought iron staircase w/ cherry wood banister leads to the oversized master retreat w/ sitting/ office area, French doors & balcony. The master bath is accented w/ travertine floors, soaking tub, custom glass shower enclosure w/ marble & travertine walls & marble vanity. Two additional bedrooms & full bath complete the upstairs. *****HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place have any available units?
5541 SHADOW CANYON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place have?
Some of 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place currently offering any rent specials?
5541 SHADOW CANYON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place pet-friendly?
No, 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place offer parking?
No, 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place does not offer parking.
Does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place have a pool?
Yes, 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place has a pool.
Does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place have accessible units?
No, 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5541 SHADOW CANYON Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons