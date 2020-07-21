5541 SHADOW CANYON Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Elegantly remodeled LARGE home ideally situated on a cul-de-sac surrounded by hiking trails, nature & open space. This 3BD, 2.5BA luxury North Ranch townhome offers elegance, style, & charm. Designer finishes throughout including crown molding, upgraded baseboards, paneled doors, custom architectural detail, polished travertine & laminate flooring, freshly painted, plantation shutters, all enhance this exceptional home. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, custom designed tumbled marble backsplash, solid cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appls & a coffered ceiling w/ copper paneling & recessed lighting. A custom wrought iron staircase w/ cherry wood banister leads to the oversized master retreat w/ sitting/ office area, French doors & balcony. The master bath is accented w/ travertine floors, soaking tub, custom glass shower enclosure w/ marble & travertine walls & marble vanity. Two additional bedrooms & full bath complete the upstairs. *****HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED