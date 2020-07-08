5204 Via Patricia

Amenities
Amazing home for lease located in beautiful Dos Vientos community. 2,810 sqft house sits on 10,120 lot and is truly the best rental value 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom plus 2 private entrance, island kitchen with granite counter. Travertine floors, carpet and wood laminate flooring. Luxurious master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower. Formal dining room. Central air & heat for year round comfort, Cypress Elementary school near community parks, hiking trails town center with shops and restaurants