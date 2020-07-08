All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

5204 Via Patricia, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Amazing home for lease located in beautiful Dos Vientos community. 2,810 sqft house sits on 10,120 lot and is truly the best rental value 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom plus 2 private entrance, island kitchen with granite counter. Travertine floors, carpet and wood laminate flooring. Luxurious master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower. Formal dining room. Central air & heat for year round comfort, Cypress Elementary school near community parks, hiking trails town center with shops and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Via Patricia have any available units?
5204 Via Patricia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Via Patricia have?
Some of 5204 Via Patricia's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Via Patricia currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Via Patricia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Via Patricia pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Via Patricia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 5204 Via Patricia offer parking?
No, 5204 Via Patricia does not offer parking.
Does 5204 Via Patricia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Via Patricia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Via Patricia have a pool?
No, 5204 Via Patricia does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Via Patricia have accessible units?
No, 5204 Via Patricia does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Via Patricia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 Via Patricia has units with dishwashers.

