Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage hot tub

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Wildwood with Entertainer's yard that backs to open space. Great open floorplan with extra large family room, formal dining room, formal living room, Master Suite with spacious walk-in closet, newer dual-paned windows throughout. Superb backyard with fruit trees, covered patio, newer spa, and grassy area. 3 car garage. Minutes to Wildwood Park with the best hiking and parks in Conejo Valley. Close to excellent schools as well.