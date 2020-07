Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful one-story single-family home on quiet street in Dos Vientos. Wood and tile flooring in common areas. Granite counters in kitchen and baths. Plantation shutters. Nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio and green grass. 4th bedroom can be used as an office or a bedroom. Near shopping and highly rated schools. Home has been professionally cleaned.