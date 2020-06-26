482 Serento Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool hot tub

Very serene & quiet 1 bedroom upper unit - Very serene & quiet location. Newly painted, remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in highly desired Wildwood area of Thousand Oaks.Home is a 1 level,upper unit, no one living above or below.Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom,beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and tile flooring, indoor laundry room (with hook-ups for full-size washer and dryer), living room with with fireplace, central air conditioning and heating, and much more. offering many amenities including Community pool and Spa, award winning elementary school, nature trails, open space, and parks and playgrounds, all in a peaceful setting surrounded by mature trees. Nearby Thousand Oaks Mall, Los Robles Hospital, Janss Marketplace and much much more.



(RLNE5002264)