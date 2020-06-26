All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 482 Serento Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
482 Serento Circle
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

482 Serento Circle

482 Serento Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

482 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Very serene & quiet 1 bedroom upper unit - Very serene & quiet location. Newly painted, remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in highly desired Wildwood area of Thousand Oaks.Home is a 1 level,upper unit, no one living above or below.Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom,beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and tile flooring, indoor laundry room (with hook-ups for full-size washer and dryer), living room with with fireplace, central air conditioning and heating, and much more. offering many amenities including Community pool and Spa, award winning elementary school, nature trails, open space, and parks and playgrounds, all in a peaceful setting surrounded by mature trees. Nearby Thousand Oaks Mall, Los Robles Hospital, Janss Marketplace and much much more.

(RLNE5002264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Serento Circle have any available units?
482 Serento Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 482 Serento Circle have?
Some of 482 Serento Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Serento Circle currently offering any rent specials?
482 Serento Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Serento Circle pet-friendly?
No, 482 Serento Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 482 Serento Circle offer parking?
No, 482 Serento Circle does not offer parking.
Does 482 Serento Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 Serento Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Serento Circle have a pool?
Yes, 482 Serento Circle has a pool.
Does 482 Serento Circle have accessible units?
No, 482 Serento Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Serento Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Serento Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons