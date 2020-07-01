468 Serento Circle

Amenities

Cute condo in desirable Wildwood area Community pool in neighborhood and Wildwood elementary school close by. Other attractions in area are the Wildwood Regional Park with hiking trails and gorgeous waterfalls, and the Wildwood neighborhood park with play grounds and playing fields. Enter through front door into living room with cozy fireplace. Guest bath downstairs. Kitchen has recessed lights, tile flooring and a nice-sized dining area. Brick patio in back yard ideal for BBQing. UpstairsMaster has walk in closet plus an extra closet with mirrored sliding doors and attached bath. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with mirrored sliding door closets in each bedroom. 2 covered parking spaces can be accessed from the patio exit door. Easy access to the Oaks shopping Mall and 101 freeway