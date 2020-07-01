All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
468 Serento Circle
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

468 Serento Circle

468 Serento Circle · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

468 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Cute condo in desirable Wildwood area Community pool in neighborhood and Wildwood elementary school close by. Other attractions in area are the Wildwood Regional Park with hiking trails and gorgeous waterfalls, and the Wildwood neighborhood park with play grounds and playing fields. Enter through front door into living room with cozy fireplace. Guest bath downstairs. Kitchen has recessed lights, tile flooring and a nice-sized dining area. Brick patio in back yard ideal for BBQing. UpstairsMaster has walk in closet plus an extra closet with mirrored sliding doors and attached bath. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with mirrored sliding door closets in each bedroom. 2 covered parking spaces can be accessed from the patio exit door. Easy access to the Oaks shopping Mall and 101 freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Serento Circle have any available units?
468 Serento Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Serento Circle have?
Some of 468 Serento Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Serento Circle currently offering any rent specials?
468 Serento Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Serento Circle pet-friendly?
No, 468 Serento Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 468 Serento Circle offer parking?
Yes, 468 Serento Circle offers parking.
Does 468 Serento Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Serento Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Serento Circle have a pool?
Yes, 468 Serento Circle has a pool.
Does 468 Serento Circle have accessible units?
No, 468 Serento Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Serento Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Serento Circle has units with dishwashers.

