4655 Tam Oshanter Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 AM

4655 Tam Oshanter Drive

4655 Tam Oshanter Drive · (805) 341-7727
Location

4655 Tam Oshanter Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2458 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views. Major make over with all new gorgeous gray laminate wood flooring, completely redone kitchen with large prep island and lots of cabinets. Updated paint throughout. The living room has an entertainer's bar, fireplace & French Doors which open to an inviting and tranquil private patio, swimming pool, and spa. The spacious upstairs master has sitting area, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, built-in bookcases, cozy fireplace, and French doors to balcony with lovely views! The master bathroom features a lovely soaking tub, walk-in shower and newer cabinets. Upstairs are 2 addtl bedrooms with wood beam ceilings. Beautiful & tranquil neighborhood and close and convenient to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive have any available units?
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive have?
Some of 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Tam Oshanter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive offers parking.
Does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive has a pool.
Does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 Tam Oshanter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
