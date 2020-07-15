4655 Tam Oshanter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic location in North Ranch by golf course & beautiful park. Gorgeous area of upscale homes, lush landscaping & mountain views. Major make over with all new gorgeous gray laminate wood flooring, completely redone kitchen with large prep island and lots of cabinets. Updated paint throughout. The living room has an entertainer's bar, fireplace & French Doors which open to an inviting and tranquil private patio, swimming pool, and spa. The spacious upstairs master has sitting area, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, built-in bookcases, cozy fireplace, and French doors to balcony with lovely views! The master bathroom features a lovely soaking tub, walk-in shower and newer cabinets. Upstairs are 2 addtl bedrooms with wood beam ceilings. Beautiful & tranquil neighborhood and close and convenient to everything!