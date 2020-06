Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Formally model home with Solar that is owned. This welcoming two story home boost 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths. One bedroom was being used as an office. Newer wood flooring with marble invite you in. There is one bedroom on the first floor with its own ensuite bathroom. Separate formal living and dinning rooms. Large family room with wood flooring is open to the gourmet kitchen with Thermador stainless appliances. Large 3 car garage. Upstairs are the master bedroom with ensuite updated bathroom. The Master Bedroom has a private balcony with mountain views. There are two other secondary bedrooms and an open loft area being used as a game room. Large landscaped backyard with endless possibilities.