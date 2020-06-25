4066 Calle Mira Monte

Amenities
This private 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located within walking distance of Newbury Park High School. Newer flooring downstairs and up. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steal kitchen appliances and a walk in pantry. One bedroom located downstairs with a full bathroom, perfect for guests. Upstairs you have a spacious master bedroom, walk in closet and beautifully upgraded bathroom. A total of three bedroom upstairs with a potential 5th. This home is very spacious. You will never get bored with your own tennis/basketball court, pool/spa and kids jungle gym. Not to mention if you do have pets there is room for them to run in the backyard.