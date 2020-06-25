All apartments in Thousand Oaks
4066 Calle Mira Monte

4066 Calle Mira Monte · No Longer Available
Location

4066 Calle Mira Monte, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This private 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located within walking distance of Newbury Park High School. Newer flooring downstairs and up. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steal kitchen appliances and a walk in pantry. One bedroom located downstairs with a full bathroom, perfect for guests. Upstairs you have a spacious master bedroom, walk in closet and beautifully upgraded bathroom. A total of three bedroom upstairs with a potential 5th. This home is very spacious. You will never get bored with your own tennis/basketball court, pool/spa and kids jungle gym. Not to mention if you do have pets there is room for them to run in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4066 Calle Mira Monte have any available units?
4066 Calle Mira Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4066 Calle Mira Monte have?
Some of 4066 Calle Mira Monte's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4066 Calle Mira Monte currently offering any rent specials?
4066 Calle Mira Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4066 Calle Mira Monte pet-friendly?
Yes, 4066 Calle Mira Monte is pet friendly.
Does 4066 Calle Mira Monte offer parking?
No, 4066 Calle Mira Monte does not offer parking.
Does 4066 Calle Mira Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4066 Calle Mira Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4066 Calle Mira Monte have a pool?
Yes, 4066 Calle Mira Monte has a pool.
Does 4066 Calle Mira Monte have accessible units?
No, 4066 Calle Mira Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 4066 Calle Mira Monte have units with dishwashers?
No, 4066 Calle Mira Monte does not have units with dishwashers.
