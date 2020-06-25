4066 Calle Mira Monte

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court

This private 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located within walking distance of Newbury Park High School. Newer flooring downstairs and up. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steal kitchen appliances and a walk in pantry. One bedroom located downstairs with a full bathroom, perfect for guests. Upstairs you have a spacious master bedroom, walk in closet and beautifully upgraded bathroom. A total of three bedroom upstairs with a potential 5th. This home is very spacious. You will never get bored with your own tennis/basketball court, pool/spa and kids jungle gym. Not to mention if you do have pets there is room for them to run in the backyard.