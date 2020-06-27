405 Newcastle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Space and serenity in Thousand Oaks. - Single level 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in the Hillborough tract in Thousand Oaks. The home is 1846 square feet on a corner lot with drought tolerant landscape. Home features a spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen includes a electric stove top, spacious eating area and refrigerator. . The Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, two closets one is a walk in. Master bath features double sinks and a sunken bath tub. There is indoor laundry and washer/dryer can be used if lessee maintains. Newly installed recessed LED lights throughout. Home has AC. There is easy access to hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, golf and theater.



(RLNE5557455)