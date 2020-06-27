All apartments in Thousand Oaks
405 Newcastle Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

405 Newcastle Street

405 Newcastle Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 Newcastle Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Los Robles

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Space and serenity in Thousand Oaks. - Single level 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in the Hillborough tract in Thousand Oaks. The home is 1846 square feet on a corner lot with drought tolerant landscape. Home features a spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen includes a electric stove top, spacious eating area and refrigerator. . The Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, two closets one is a walk in. Master bath features double sinks and a sunken bath tub. There is indoor laundry and washer/dryer can be used if lessee maintains. Newly installed recessed LED lights throughout. Home has AC. There is easy access to hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, golf and theater.

(RLNE5557455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Newcastle Street have any available units?
405 Newcastle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Newcastle Street have?
Some of 405 Newcastle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Newcastle Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Newcastle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Newcastle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Newcastle Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 Newcastle Street offer parking?
No, 405 Newcastle Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 Newcastle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Newcastle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Newcastle Street have a pool?
No, 405 Newcastle Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Newcastle Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Newcastle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Newcastle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Newcastle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
