405 Newcastle Street

Amenities
Space and serenity in Thousand Oaks. - Single level 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home in the Hillborough tract in Thousand Oaks. The home is 1846 square feet on a corner lot with drought tolerant landscape. Home features a spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen includes a electric stove top, spacious eating area and refrigerator. . The Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, two closets one is a walk in. Master bath features double sinks and a sunken bath tub. There is indoor laundry and washer/dryer can be used if lessee maintains. Newly installed recessed LED lights throughout. Home has AC. There is easy access to hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, golf and theater.
