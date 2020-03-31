3852 Claire Ct.

Amenities

TO 3+2.5 on cul-de-sac w/Loft, Fam Rm, appliances + MUCH MORE! (3852 Claire) - Two-story Thousand Oaks home available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 2100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; dining area; kitchen w/pantry, center island + newer appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); upstairs master suite w/full bath featuring dual sinks; loft area; inside laundry w/washer + dryer; ceramic tile, wood laminate + carpet; central air; located in a desirable school district on the end of a cul-de-sac, this property offers backyard w/patio + gardener included; 3 car garage w/auto opener; small pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



