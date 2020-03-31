All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

3852 Claire Ct.

3852 Claire Court · No Longer Available
Location

3852 Claire Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TO 3+2.5 on cul-de-sac w/Loft, Fam Rm, appliances + MUCH MORE! (3852 Claire) - Two-story Thousand Oaks home available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 2100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; family room; dining area; kitchen w/pantry, center island + newer appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); upstairs master suite w/full bath featuring dual sinks; loft area; inside laundry w/washer + dryer; ceramic tile, wood laminate + carpet; central air; located in a desirable school district on the end of a cul-de-sac, this property offers backyard w/patio + gardener included; 3 car garage w/auto opener; small pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE3392552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Claire Ct. have any available units?
3852 Claire Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 Claire Ct. have?
Some of 3852 Claire Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 Claire Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Claire Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Claire Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Claire Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Claire Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3852 Claire Ct. offers parking.
Does 3852 Claire Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 Claire Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Claire Ct. have a pool?
No, 3852 Claire Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3852 Claire Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3852 Claire Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Claire Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 Claire Ct. has units with dishwashers.
