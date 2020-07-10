35 Walter Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Ideally located in the gated "Founders Walk" community of Buena Park. This beautiful custom-designed home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom island with seating. Open concept to the living room, where you have direct access to the balcony overlooking the greenbelt. Top floor has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Sparkling community swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, and playground. Convenient location, easy access to 5 and 91 Fwys. Walking distance from Buena Park Metrolink station makes for an easy commute to the LA or San Diego area. Close to several shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and much more!



Submit on small dogs. No cats.



Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$300/pet deposit (if applicable)

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

