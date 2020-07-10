All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 35 Walter Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
35 Walter Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Walter Way

35 South Walter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

35 South Walter Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/682973

Ideally located in the gated "Founders Walk" community of Buena Park. This beautiful custom-designed home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom island with seating. Open concept to the living room, where you have direct access to the balcony overlooking the greenbelt. Top floor has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Sparkling community swimming pool and spa, clubhouse, BBQ area, and playground. Convenient location, easy access to 5 and 91 Fwys. Walking distance from Buena Park Metrolink station makes for an easy commute to the LA or San Diego area. Close to several shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and much more!

Submit on small dogs. No cats.

Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$300/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Walter Way have any available units?
35 Walter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Walter Way have?
Some of 35 Walter Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
35 Walter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Walter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Walter Way is pet friendly.
Does 35 Walter Way offer parking?
No, 35 Walter Way does not offer parking.
Does 35 Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Walter Way have a pool?
Yes, 35 Walter Way has a pool.
Does 35 Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 35 Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Walter Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons