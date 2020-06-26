All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

348 Blake Ridge Court

348 Blake Ridge Court · No Longer Available






Location

348 Blake Ridge Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Mediterranean style Villa on a corner lot perfectly set on a knoll to capture views of the mountains. Pristine condition & Upgraded with no expense spared .Great attention to details throughout, this home offers the most exquisite interior decor & a beautiful & inviting entertainment back yard w/pool & spa. Modern amenities include distressed Brazilian hardwood floors, chiseled-edge Travertine floors, custom stone fireplace surrounds, 9' solid core doors, slab granite, professional stainless appliances, & more! This property is part of the quaint Novella gated community made of only 18 homes. Its location takes advantage of the most convenient position to be close to everything you need, yet it will give you the impression of being away & secluded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Blake Ridge Court have any available units?
348 Blake Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Blake Ridge Court have?
Some of 348 Blake Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Blake Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
348 Blake Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Blake Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 348 Blake Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 348 Blake Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 348 Blake Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 348 Blake Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Blake Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Blake Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 348 Blake Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 348 Blake Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 348 Blake Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Blake Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Blake Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
