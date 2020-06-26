348 Blake Ridge Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Mediterranean style Villa on a corner lot perfectly set on a knoll to capture views of the mountains. Pristine condition & Upgraded with no expense spared .Great attention to details throughout, this home offers the most exquisite interior decor & a beautiful & inviting entertainment back yard w/pool & spa. Modern amenities include distressed Brazilian hardwood floors, chiseled-edge Travertine floors, custom stone fireplace surrounds, 9' solid core doors, slab granite, professional stainless appliances, & more! This property is part of the quaint Novella gated community made of only 18 homes. Its location takes advantage of the most convenient position to be close to everything you need, yet it will give you the impression of being away & secluded.