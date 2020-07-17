All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3305 Allegheny Court

3305 South Allegheny Court · No Longer Available
Location

3305 South Allegheny Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and spacious Copperfield model on pretty street in Westlake Hills/Country Place. 4BR + 3BA, approx. 2,600 sq. ft. Light and bright open floor plan includes living room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining area and open family room with fireplace with pretty views of the rear garden. Lovely kitchen with eat in area, breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Kitchen features granite counters. Desirable bedroom and full bath down. Circular staircase leads to master bedroom with remodeled bath and French door entry. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs also with remodeled bath. Backyard offers shady overhang, patio and grassy play area. Newer carpet, paint, granite in baths and landscaping. Award winning Westlake Hills Elementary and Westlake High School. Easy access to the 101 Fwy. Close to the park, shopping, fine dining, walking, biking and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Allegheny Court have any available units?
3305 Allegheny Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Allegheny Court have?
Some of 3305 Allegheny Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Allegheny Court currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Allegheny Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Allegheny Court pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Allegheny Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3305 Allegheny Court offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Allegheny Court offers parking.
Does 3305 Allegheny Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 Allegheny Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Allegheny Court have a pool?
No, 3305 Allegheny Court does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Allegheny Court have accessible units?
No, 3305 Allegheny Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Allegheny Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 Allegheny Court has units with dishwashers.
