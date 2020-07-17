3305 Allegheny Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled and spacious Copperfield model on pretty street in Westlake Hills/Country Place. 4BR + 3BA, approx. 2,600 sq. ft. Light and bright open floor plan includes living room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining area and open family room with fireplace with pretty views of the rear garden. Lovely kitchen with eat in area, breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Kitchen features granite counters. Desirable bedroom and full bath down. Circular staircase leads to master bedroom with remodeled bath and French door entry. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs also with remodeled bath. Backyard offers shady overhang, patio and grassy play area. Newer carpet, paint, granite in baths and landscaping. Award winning Westlake Hills Elementary and Westlake High School. Easy access to the 101 Fwy. Close to the park, shopping, fine dining, walking, biking and hiking trails.