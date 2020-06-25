3285 White Birch Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to your Single Story beauty in the desirable community of Northwood Thousand Oaks. This fully remodeled shows and lives like a SFR. This 3 bed and 2 full bath stunner has almost 1700 sq ft of living space. Beautiful open kitchen concept with top of the line appliances, newer cabinets, new flooring and also new dual pane windows and sliders throughout. Two spacious patios perfect for entertaining , with picturesque views of the city. Community offers pool and spa and also greenbelts and tennis courts. Close to all shopping, dining, and banking. This one won"t last long!!!