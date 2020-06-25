All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3285 White Birch Circle
3285 White Birch Circle

3285 White Birch Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3285 White Birch Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to your Single Story beauty in the desirable community of Northwood Thousand Oaks. This fully remodeled shows and lives like a SFR. This 3 bed and 2 full bath stunner has almost 1700 sq ft of living space. Beautiful open kitchen concept with top of the line appliances, newer cabinets, new flooring and also new dual pane windows and sliders throughout. Two spacious patios perfect for entertaining , with picturesque views of the city. Community offers pool and spa and also greenbelts and tennis courts. Close to all shopping, dining, and banking. This one won"t last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3285 White Birch Circle have any available units?
3285 White Birch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3285 White Birch Circle have?
Some of 3285 White Birch Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3285 White Birch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3285 White Birch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 White Birch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3285 White Birch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3285 White Birch Circle offer parking?
No, 3285 White Birch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3285 White Birch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3285 White Birch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 White Birch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3285 White Birch Circle has a pool.
Does 3285 White Birch Circle have accessible units?
No, 3285 White Birch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 White Birch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3285 White Birch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
