327 Newbury Vista Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

327 Newbury Vista Lane

327 Newbury Vista Ln · No Longer Available
Location

327 Newbury Vista Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and newer three bedroom, two & half bath townhome in Newbury Vista complex. Open floor plan with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge, direct access, two car garage. Front, Private, landscaped & gated courtyard within walking distance to community pool/spa. Upstairs secondary bedrooms include walk in closets, roomy hallway and lots of light. Master suite has two walk in closets and personal balcony. Easy on and off 101, close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

