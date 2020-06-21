327 Newbury Vista Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and newer three bedroom, two & half bath townhome in Newbury Vista complex. Open floor plan with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless appliances and huge, direct access, two car garage. Front, Private, landscaped & gated courtyard within walking distance to community pool/spa. Upstairs secondary bedrooms include walk in closets, roomy hallway and lots of light. Master suite has two walk in closets and personal balcony. Easy on and off 101, close to restaurants and shopping.