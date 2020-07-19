3264 Casino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub tennis court

Drive in through the private gates of the warm and welcoming neighborhood of Chanteclair Estates, to this stunning home. This is a larger 6 bedroom 3 bath model, situated facing west, on Casino. You will notice right away the great curb appeal that makes this home stand out. Upgrades all throughout the model home on Casino. This home features custom cabinetry in the kitchen and stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms with vessel sinks, hardwood floor and natural stone throughout. A key feature for many, is the bedroom downstairs, it can always double as an office. The sweeping grand staircase draws your eyes to the upstairs. The flow leads you into the expansive master bedroom with large sitting area by the fireplace, a true master retreat! Large master bath with soaking jetted tub and cedar lined walk in closet, give it a spa like feel. If you like to entertain this home has a great backyard/patio with mature fruit trees and privacy. Steps away from the parkand tennis courts, this 24 hrs manned security gated community is ready for you. Nestled around award winning schools this home eagerly awaits its new family.