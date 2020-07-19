All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3264 Casino Drive
3264 Casino Drive

3264 Casino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3264 Casino Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Drive in through the private gates of the warm and welcoming neighborhood of Chanteclair Estates, to this stunning home. This is a larger 6 bedroom 3 bath model, situated facing west, on Casino. You will notice right away the great curb appeal that makes this home stand out. Upgrades all throughout the model home on Casino. This home features custom cabinetry in the kitchen and stunning granite, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms with vessel sinks, hardwood floor and natural stone throughout. A key feature for many, is the bedroom downstairs, it can always double as an office. The sweeping grand staircase draws your eyes to the upstairs. The flow leads you into the expansive master bedroom with large sitting area by the fireplace, a true master retreat! Large master bath with soaking jetted tub and cedar lined walk in closet, give it a spa like feel. If you like to entertain this home has a great backyard/patio with mature fruit trees and privacy. Steps away from the parkand tennis courts, this 24 hrs manned security gated community is ready for you. Nestled around award winning schools this home eagerly awaits its new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Casino Drive have any available units?
3264 Casino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 Casino Drive have?
Some of 3264 Casino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Casino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Casino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Casino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3264 Casino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3264 Casino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Casino Drive offers parking.
Does 3264 Casino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Casino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Casino Drive have a pool?
No, 3264 Casino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3264 Casino Drive have accessible units?
No, 3264 Casino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Casino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 Casino Drive has units with dishwashers.
